Man dies after crashing his motorcycle in Clarksfield Township

CLARKSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died early Sunday morning after his motorcycle went off road, overturned and hit a ditch around 1 a.m.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol release said the victim is 55-year-old Raymond Orbas Jr.
Orbas, of Medina, was not wearing a helmet when his Harley Davidson crashed on State Route 18 in Huron County, police said.
Citizens Ambulance took Orbas to Fisher Titus Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Drugs nor alcohol appear to be involved, police said.
The crash continues to be investigated.
