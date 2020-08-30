2 new deaths and 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday two new deaths have been reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 125 dead citywide.
Health officials say the new deaths range from residents in their 50s-70s.
There are also 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,980 confirmed cases citywide. The age range of new cases are teens-70s.
Health officials said in total, 2,516 residents have been released from isolation. In total, there are 5,532 cases citywide. You can view more on the city’s dashboard here.
