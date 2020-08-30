2 new deaths and 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

2 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 922 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours.

(Source: Michael Dakota)
By Simon Hannig | August 30, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 5:31 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday two new deaths have been reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 125 dead citywide.

Health officials say the new deaths range from residents in their 50s-70s.

There are also 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,980 confirmed cases citywide. The age range of new cases are teens-70s.

Posted by City of Cleveland - City Hall on Sunday, August 30, 2020

Health officials said in total, 2,516 residents have been released from isolation. In total, there are 5,532 cases citywide. You can view more on the city’s dashboard here.

You can read the state’s COVID-19 cases update from Sunday below.

