OSU football player hospitalized after early morning shooting, reports say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Haskell Garrett, Ohio State football defensive tackle, was hospitalized this morning after being shot, according to WBNS 10.
WBNS reports that police arrived to the 400 block of Chittenden Avenue just after midnight to investigative a shooting, and they found a gun shell casing and blood in the street.
The report said police followed a trail of blood to an East 11th Avenue apartment where they found Garrett shot.
EMS took Garrett to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, according to WBNS.
WBNS reports that Garrett is expected to fully recover.
Police have not disclosed suspect information.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).
