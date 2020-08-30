Residents being warned by Lorain County Sheriff’s Office about unsolicited seeds being sent in the mail from foreign countries

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents are being warned by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office about unsolicited seeds being sent in the mail from foreign countries.
The Sheriff’s Office said recently, a resident dropped off a packet of seeds at the department that they received in the mail. The resident indicated they were under the impression their local law enforcement agency would dispose of the seeds.
The Sheriff’s Office consulted the United States Department Agriculture (USDA) on the proper course of action for residents to take if they receive unsolicited seeds in the mail from a foreign country. The following information was received directly from the USDA and outlines the most current information regarding the proper actions for residents to take.
“USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is aware that people across the country have received suspicious, unsolicited packages of seed that appear to be coming from China. We are working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies, and State departments of agriculture to investigate the situation. Our main concern is the potential for these seeds to introduce damaging pests or diseases that could harm U.S. agriculture. It is important that we collect and test as many seeds as possible. Anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds should submit an online report and then mail their seeds to the nearest USDA office in their state. If more than one location is listed, please select the location closest to your residence.”
Send seeds to: USDA APHIS PPQ 8995 East Main Street Reynoldsburg, OH 43068.
The Sheriff’s Office has instructions for mailing seed packets:
- Place the unopened seed packet and any packaging, including the mailing label in a mailing envelope. If the seed packets are open, first place the seeds and their packaging into a zip-lock bag, seal it, and then place everything into a mailing envelope.
- Please include your name, address, and phone number so that a State or Federal agriculture official can contact you for additional information, if needed.
- If you received other unsolicited items in addition to seeds, please only send the seeds. If you are unable to mail the package, please contact your APHIS State plant health director to arrange a no-contact pick-up or determine a convenient drop-off location.
At this time, the Sheriff’s Office said they don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a “brushing scam” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales. You can find more information about their efforts online here.
Please do not drop off packets of unsolicited seeds from a foreign country to your local law enforcement agency and do not discard or plant them, the Sheriff’s Office said. For any questions or additional information, please utilize the listed links for the USDA website.
