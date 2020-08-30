Residents being warned by Lorain County Sheriff’s Office about unsolicited seeds being sent in the mail from foreign countries

“USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is aware that people across the country have received suspicious, unsolicited packages of seed that appear to be coming from China. We are working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies, and State departments of agriculture to investigate the situation. Our main concern is the potential for these seeds to introduce damaging pests or diseases that could harm U.S. agriculture. It is important that we collect and test as many seeds as possible. Anyone who receives an unsolicited package of seeds should submit an online report and then mail their seeds to the nearest USDA office in their state. If more than one location is listed, please select the location closest to your residence.”