Solon City Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon City Schools posted an announcement to their website Saturday stating that a district office employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
Students began the school year virtually on Aug. 26.
The statement said Solon City Schools is working with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health on contact tracing.
The COVID-19 positive employee will work from home until they are no longer infectious.
Those who came in close contact with the employee are being instructed to follow a 14-day quarantine.
The school also announced the launch of a COVID-19 dashboard, which will become active on Sunday, according to the site.
