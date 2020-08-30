Female dies after being struck by train in Lakewood, police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A female has died after being struck by a train at the tracks on Cove Avenue, a Lakewood Police sergeant confirmed to 19 News.
Police said the female was struck by a westbound train. They discovered the female near the railroad tracks just west of Cove Avenue. As of now, the railroad crossings are blocked from the eastern city limits westbound to Nicholson Ave.
Police said there is no ID yet on the woman, as they are still working to notifying the family.
The incident happened Sunday evening around 5.
The investigation is ongoing.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.