28-year-old inmate dies in Cuyahoga County Jail, investigation underway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man has died after spending 105 days in the Cuyahoga County Jail.
The Cuyahoga County Jail announced Sunday that Devauntae Rayshon Daye was found unresponsive in the jail and was later pronounced dead by EMS at 3:47 a.m.
Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau are investigating.
Final lab results may take weeks, Mary Madigan, Cuyahoga County Communication Director, said.
No additional information is currently available.
Daye’s immediate family has been notified of his death.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.