Young woman shot multiple times, killed; CPD searching for suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times in a parking lot, Cleveland Police Department said.
The woman was 28 years old, but no other identifiable information is yet available.
Witnesses told police that they saw the victim arguing with two other women.
The witness said they saw one of the women shoot the victim and then both women ran away.
Cleveland Police Department did note that the victim was shot in the head.
She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
This is an active investigation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.