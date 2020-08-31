Akron school board revisits decision to postpone fall sports at special meeting Monday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The debate over fall sports returned in Akron after the board voted 4-3 earlier this summer to postpone fall sports for nine weeks while the district holds classes remotely, making it the only district in Summit County not to field fall teams.
“Certainly, it was a factor for our parents and student-athletes who felt that they were going to be one of the few districts who weren’t able to have a season this year,” says Akron School Board President Patrick Bravo.
The community has voiced its concerns over canceling both contact and non-contact sports season, even circulating an online petition.
Bravo says some board members had pushed to look at the issue soon rather than later so they could salvage a fall sports season if the decide the reinstate activities.
“As you know, the decision around athletics has been an extremely difficult one,” says Bravo. “Next to the students and their parents and families and coaches, nobody wants to see our kids return to the fields and schools and courts more than our board does. But we also want to see it done safely.”
The special board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
