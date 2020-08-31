Attorney for family of man shot by off-duty Cleveland police officer calls for murder charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for the family of Desmond Franklin is calling for murder charges against the off-duty Cleveland police officer who shot and killed Franklin in April.
“At minimum, his behavior on that day was reckless,” said Stanley Jackson. “Shooting into a moving car and [there was] an RTA bus that passed by moments before the shooting. You have cars going in the opposite direction. Anyone else could have been injured.”
Franklin, 22, was shot by off-duty officer Jose Garcia on April 9 as the two drove side-by-side on Pearl Road near Riverside Cemetery on the city’s West Side.
Garcia claimed Franklin, who was driving with a 17-year-old male passenger, threatened to shoot the officer, who was not wearing his uniform and was not driving a police vehicle.
Cleveland Police released very little information after the incident, and there are conflicting stories about whether or not a gun was found in or around the car Franklin was driving.
Because the shooting involved a CPD officer, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation, but it has since been passed along to the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
A spokesperson for the AG’s office confirmed to 19 News that its Special Prosecutions Section has been handling the case since a request was made to do so on June 23.
The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office filed that motion requesting the appointment of a special prosecutor to handle the case, a spokesperson for the prosecutor said, adding that such request is in accordance with the office’s policy regarding deadly force incidents.
The Attorney General’s office would not confirm any details of the investigation, but Jackson told 19 News on Monday that he’s been assured the case will go before a grand jury.
“We look forward to this officer being charged but more importantly, being charged with murder and terminated,” Jackson said.
It’s unclear what, if any charges the Attorney General’s office might pursue.
Jackson’s comments come just days after an organized protest took place outside Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s home to call for the firing of Garcia, who has been on paid leave since the shooting.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia with the Cleveland Police Department said he will remain on restrictive duty until the completion of the investigation.
The mayor’s office did not acknowledge our request for comment.
