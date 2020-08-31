4 bodies identified after possible Shaker Heights murder-suicide

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found four people dead inside a home.
58-year-old Regina Tobin, 57-year-old John Tobin, and 15-year-olds Natalie and Graham Tobin were found dead inside a home on South Woodland Road in Shaker Heights, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said.
Officers responded to a call from a family member for a welfare check at the home shortly before 2:30 Sunday afternoon in the 18000 block of South Woodland Road.
They found the four bodies upon entering the house.
Neighbors gathered across the scene from the crime scene and were in shock.
Robert Kimmel lives just a few streets over.
“It’s very tragic - especially a kid like my age, I’ll be a junior tomorrow and it’s just sad to see two young kids who had a whole life ahead of them just disappear,” Kimmel said.
Police at this point are not saying how the family died, but one neighbor says screams were heard last night, but it was unclear where they were coming from. Sources say the family moved from Hudson and had only lived in the home about a year
Laurel School told 19 News that one of the victims was Natalie Tobin, a ninth-grader. Here is the school’s statement:
Laurel School learned this afternoon of the tragic deaths of Natalie Tobin, a Laurel Ninth Grader, and her family. “Our hearts are broken. Natalie came to Laurel in the Eighth Grade—a bookworm, scholar and volleyball player, she was a gentle, warm and thoughtful friend, looking forward with joy to Upper School,” said Ann V. Klotz, Head of Laurel School.
“In the face of tragedy, the loss of a child is devastating, and the sudden and horrific loss of a family is excruciating. Our counseling team will be available to support our girls as the school processes its sorrow. The Laurel Community holds the extended Tobin family and Natalie’s friends in our hearts.”
Gilmour Academy told 19 News that one of the victims was Graham Tobin, who was an incoming freshman.
“We are devastated by this tragic news,” Head of School Kathy Kenny said. “Graham was a member of our incoming freshman class and expressed so much positive anticipation during last week’s freshman orientation. Our prayers are with the entire extended Tobin family.”
Police said there are no additional suspects. There were no signs of forced entry at the house.
Return to 19 News on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.