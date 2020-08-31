Chagrin Valley dispatcher helps saves life of a man, awarded ’Life Saver’ pin

CHAGRIN VALLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - A dispatcher helped save a man’s life after his wife called in to dispatch, and now the dispatcher is being awarded a “Life Saver” pin.
Chagrin Valley Dispatch on Facebook said dispatcher, Ashlee Kuhne took a 911 call from a female who stated her husband had fallen from his chair and it was determined he was not breathing and was beginning to turn blue.
Within 40 seconds of answering the call, Dispatcher Kuhne recognized CPR was needed for this situation. After a brief struggle to get the male onto his back, Dispatcher Kuhne began walking her caller through chest compressions and continued with compressions until medics arrived on scene.
“Due to the efforts of Ashlee and Anne (the patient’s wife), along with the great care the EMS crew gave, we were able to deliver this patient to the hospital with a pulse and a blood pressure,” Solon Fire Department said. “He was sitting up, talking in the hospital bed when our crew left the ER!”
Today, Dispatcher Kuhne was awarded the Chagrin Valley Dispatch “Life Saver” pin. This pin is reserved specifically for those dispatchers that demonstrate exemplary service that aides or assists in the revival of a patient.
The call took place at 8:15 Monday morning.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.