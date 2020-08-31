Chardon HS football players waive ‘thin blue line’ American flag and spark controversy; superintendent says school system is ’fundamentally anti-racist’

“Based on discussions that ensued over the weekend, it does not appear that this action was motivated by racism, rather a show of support for one of our coaches who serves as a police officer, as well as for the first responders in our community who have developed a special relationship with our school and students in the wake of our school tragedy of February 27, 2012. Nevertheless, it is understandable how this could be interpreted as a racially-motivated action and, therefore, not acceptable in a school community,” said Superintendent Michael Hanlon in a prepared statement.