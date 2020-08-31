Cleveland Browns honor Chadwick Boseman, who played team’s top pick in movie ‘Draft Day’

Actors Chadwick Boseman, left, and Kevin Costner appear at a news conference for the movie "Draft Day" in New York on Friday, Jan. 31, 2014, two days before the NFL football Super Bowl in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | August 31, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 9:31 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a post on social media, the Cleveland Browns honored Chadwick Boseman, who played the team’s top overall pick in the 2014 film “Draft Day.”

Boseman portrayed Vontae Mack, a linebacker prospect who played for the Ohio State University before being selected No. 1 overall by the Browns in the fictional film.

The general manager of the Cleveland Browns, played in the movie by Kevin Costner, risked his job to draft Mack, going against the wants of the team owner and coach.

Our hearts go out to Chadwick Boseman’s family. A true inspiration to so many, his legacy will live on forever. Rest in power, King.

Posted by Draft Day on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Browns running back Kareem Hunt also paid tribute to the “Black Panther” actor, as well as Costner, who said he was “heartbroken” over Boseman’s death.

The family of Boseman announced on Friday night that the 43-year-old actor died due to colon cancer, stunning people across the globe.

