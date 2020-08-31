Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to host Virtual Master Plan Meetings for the public

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The public has been invited to attend a Virtual Public Information Meeting concerning the Master Plan Study process fo Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this Thursday, it was announced in a press release Monday.
In October 2019, Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson kicked off the Master Plan for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) to determine the capability of the CLE facility and infrastructure to accommodate the demand for the next 20 years.
The study is in its stakeholder and community engagement phase of the planning process which includes attracting critical input from the general public and regional stakeholders.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. the public is invited to attend a Virtual Public Information Meeting concerning the Master Plan Study process. Included in the meeting will be information about the study, vision for the Airport’s future, inventory of existing facilities, and the passenger forecast.
This is a chance for the public to help create the vision for the future of their airport.
The live meeting will include a question and answer period and the virtual meeting room will be opened to the public at the conclusion of the meeting. The virtual meeting room includes interactive content about the Airport Master Plan and additional opportunities to provide feedback.
Registration for the live Virtual Public Information Meeting is required and can be done by visiting here.
