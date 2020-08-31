Cleveland Indians trade Mike Clevinger, Greg Allen to San Diego Padres

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians have found a suitor for pitcher Mike Clevinger.
According to the organization, the Indians have traded Clevinger and outfield Greg Allen to the San Diego Padres.
The trade comes after Clevinger and fellow pitcher, Zach Plesac, were sent away from the team after breaking COVID-19 safety protocols while on the road in Chicago.
Clevinger has started 88 games in five seasons with the Cleveland Indians.
In exchange for Clevinger and Allen, the Indians are set to receive pitcher Cal Quantrill, outfielder Josh Naylor, shortstop Gabriel Arias, catcher Austin Hedges, shortstop Owen Miller, and outfield Josh Naylor.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.