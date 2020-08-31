Dozens of people, dogs rescued by Ohio Task Force 1 during Hurricane Laura relief efforts in Louisiana (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Task Force 1 is continuing to provide relief to Louisiana communities impacted by Hurricane Laura.
During a search Sunday, team members rescued seven dogs that were trapped in a collapsed structure.
The Ohio relief team has assessed nearly 22,000 structures in less than two days in Louisiana, including over 11,000 on Sunday with efforts that led to the rescue of 21 dogs, the evacuation of six people and two dogs from an area nursing facility, and six other assists while searching.
“Our team continues to jell into a very productive group who have drawn the attention of our colleagues in the US&R world and our Louisiana community,” said Ohio Task Force 1 Team leader Jack Reall.
As of Sunday, the 84-member OH-TF1 team was in the area of Lake Charles and the Calcasieu Parrish.
