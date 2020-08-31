Fugitive of the Week wanted for deadly shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for a May murder in Cleveland.
Cleveland police said Carlos Roman Perez, 26, shot and killed Kurt Lentz, 24, near the 3600 block of W. 49th Street.
Perez’s last known address is near the 4200 block of Wichita Street in Cleveland.
There is a reward for any information leading to his capture.
If you can help, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.