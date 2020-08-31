19 Investigates home health care industry regulations after respiratory therapist is brutally attacked by a patient

In the days after the attack, the worker discovered the patient had done nearly three decades in prison for rape.

By Hannah Catlett | August 31, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 11:42 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is investigating whether more regulations in the home health care industry could keep workers safer, after the brutal attack of a local respiratory therapist.

Last November, the respiratory therapist in our story went to the Canton Police Department with a black eye and bruises all over her body, recounting the day her patient attacked her.

She wants to share her story, in hopes of preventing someone else from going through anything similar.

While the respiratory therapist was giving detectives her statement in the days after the attack, she learned the suspect had spent nearly three decades in prison for rape and drug charges.

Is it an employer’s responsibility to background check a client before sending a health care worker to their home?

Would this woman’s company have sent her alone to this man’s house if it knew about about the man’s past?

