19 Investigates home health care industry regulations after respiratory therapist is brutally attacked by a patient

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is investigating whether more regulations in the home health care industry could keep workers safer, after the brutal attack of a local respiratory therapist.
Last November, the respiratory therapist in our story went to the Canton Police Department with a black eye and bruises all over her body, recounting the day her patient attacked her.
She wants to share her story, in hopes of preventing someone else from going through anything similar.
Monday at 5 and 6, she will share the painful details of the abuse she endured.
Then, at 11, we’re investigating if there needs to be more rules surrounding a health care company’s duty to properly screen patients before sending workers to their homes.
While the respiratory therapist was giving detectives her statement in the days after the attack, she learned the suspect had spent nearly three decades in prison for rape and drug charges.
Is it an employer’s responsibility to background check a client before sending a health care worker to their home?
Would this woman’s company have sent her alone to this man’s house if it knew about about the man’s past?
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.