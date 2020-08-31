Jackson Township Police searching for 2 teenage girls missing since Friday

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township Police are asking for help finding two teenage girls who ran away on Friday.
Police said 15-year-old Summer Scaife and 14-year-old Megan Scaife left their home without permission and didn’t come back.
Summer is 5′1″ tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs., and has red hair and blue eyes.
Megan is 5′4″ tall, weighs approximately 130 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.
Call the Detective Bureau at (330) 830-6264, the Sergeant in Charge at (330) 834-3960, or the anonymous tip line at (330) 834-3967.
