Jimmy Dimora has small victory in appeals court with decision claiming mistakes were made in corruption trail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jimmy Dimora has had a small victory in an appeals court.
There was a decision claiming there were some mistakes made during his corruption trial that could have affected the jurors’ decision on about half of the guilty verdicts.
The appeals court sending the case back to the original judge for review, so now it’s up to the trial judge to determine what happens next.
19 News’ Chris Fye interviewed Dimora’s lawyer David Mills on Monday night regarding the decision.
In 2012, Dimora was convicted of 32 corruption-related charges; including, racketeering, bribery, and conspiracy.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.