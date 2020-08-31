Levin Furniture closing two locations, holding liquidation sales

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Levin Furniture announced it’s permanently closing two stores and liquidating inventory due to a recent business consolidation.
The liquidation sales will open to the public September 3 at the Akron and North Olmsted locations.
The Akron store is at 3742 Brookwall Drive, Suite 20 in Market Square at Montrose.
The North Olmsted store is at 23250 Lorain Road.
Levin’s was reacquired by Robert Levin and reopened in July after former owner Art Van declared bankruptcy.
Art Van purchased Levin Furniture in 2017.
“While it is always a difficult decision to close stores, our reevaluation following the buy-back indicated that it was necessary for the overall health and longevity of the business,” Levin said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.