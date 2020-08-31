Mapleside’s Pumpkin Village will be open this Fall, with new safety guidelines

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Mapleside Farms announced Monday their popular Pumpkin Village will be open this fall.
Farm owners said this includes the corn maze, hayrides, 311 foot “Super Slide”, two giant jump pillows and train rides through the orchard.
The theme of this years maze is Peace, Hope, Unity and Love.
“With everything going on right now, we really wanted to tap into that optimism that things are going to get better.” said owner Kelly Clement “For real change to happen, we all need to adopt these words we’ve cut into the corn maze into our heart and character. We wanted to do our part to spread a message of love and unity.”
There will also be a brand new, drive up multi-sensory experience called The Magic of Halloween, starting Sept. 24.
Pumpkin Village opens Friday, Sept. 18.
Hours will be Fridays, 4pm-9pm, Saturday, 10am-9pm and Sunday, 10am-6pm.
Every Saturday and Sunday will be a different theme.
9/19-9/20: Princess/Pirates
9/26-9/27: Johnny Appleseed
10/3-10/4: Hometown Heroes
10/10-10/11: The Great Pumpkin
10/16-10/18-Superheros
10/24-10/25-Wild West
10/31-11/1-Spooky Days
Mapleside Farms is located at 294 Pearl Road.
