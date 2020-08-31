10 new deaths, an additional 895 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 4,138 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 123,157 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Monday.
An additional 6,491 cases and 284 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 13,376 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,961 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
