6 new deaths and 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Monday there are six new deaths reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 131 dead citywide.
Health officials said this includes two fatalities reported on Sunday, August 30. The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 80s. The new fatalities include males and females whose ages range from their 20s to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. Officials said yesterday, three cases were transferred as it was determined that the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
Health officials reported 27 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,006. The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 80s.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Monday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.