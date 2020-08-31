Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest analysis has high pressure to our east. A warmer air mass is building in. We will be around 10 degrees warmer this afternoon compared to Sunday. I have us generally partly cloudy today. You’ll see a bit more cloud cover south of Cleveland. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees this afternoon. A warmer night ahead as we fall into the 60s by early tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy this evening then clouds will increase overnight. The humidity level begins to go up as well.