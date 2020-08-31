Padres perspective on Tribe’s new prospects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is no doubt that the Indians gave up the best player in Monday’s blockbuster deal with San Diego, it was Mike Clevinger. But that does not mean that the Tribe did not bring back some highly thought of players.
MadFriars.com does nothing but cover Padres prospects. John Conniff of the website feels the Indians did well here. “I think the Indians did great,” he said. “They got a lot of players.”
Which of those players is the centerpiece of the trade is up for discussion though. “We were going back and forth and disagreeing,” said Coniff. “One side can say it’s (pitcher) Cal Quantrill. I think it’s (shortstop) Gabriel Arias.”
Quantrill is a former first round pick, he is currently in the Padres bullpen but he has been a starter. Indians President Chris Antonetti feels that is a role the team could explore with him in the future. “He has a big fastball,” says Contiff. “He’s never really been as consistent as San Diego would have liked. He’s an interesting guy.”
Arias, a 20 year old shortstop, could eventually be the Tribe’s long term replacement for Francisco Lindor, though he might still be a couple years away. His bat has come on late in each of the last two seasons. “I think right now he’s the best defensive shortstop in the Padres system, including the Majors. Tremendous range, has power, could be really good.”
The guy Indians fans will probably see the most of right away is the power hitting Josh Naylor. He will likely play left field every day for the Indians. “He’s playing about two or three times a week. It’s hard for him to get reps, which is what he needs. He’s the kind of player who could play first base and hit 40 bombs.”
The Tribe also picked up infielder Owen Miller, catcher Austin Hedges and 20 year old starter Joey Cantillo. “Maybe the sleeper in the bunch is Cantillo,” said Conniff. “Left handed,from Hawaii, really had a good year in the Midwest League last year. That was the toughest guy I think for the Padres development staff to give up on.”
Miller projects as more of a utility type, at least for now. Hedges is not a prospect, he will be on the Cleveland roster as a back up catcher.
