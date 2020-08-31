Portage Lakes bar cited for violating COVID-19 health order

PORTAGE LAKES, Ohio (WOIO) - Pick’s at Portage Lakes received a citation from the Ohio Investigative Unit this weekend for violating health orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Agents visited the bar Saturday night around 10 p.m.
They entered from the lakeside dock area after being denied entry at the front door.
Once inside, the agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit saw approximately 100 to 150 people at the three different bar areas.
Many patrons were standing shoulder to shoulder, walking around and drinking without practicing social distancing.
Agents also saw staff continuing to serve alcohol, including a round of shots for a group of patrons, at 10:15 p.m. in defiance of Governor Mike DeWine’s order that bars stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m.
The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for possible penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor license permits.
