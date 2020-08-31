Q&A with University Hospitals expert about CDC’s latest COVID-19 death numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its weekly COVID-19 mortality numbers along with a statement showing the vast majority of Americans who died from the disease, had other medical problems.
According to the report, only 6% of U.S. deaths have been from COVID-19 alone.
Monday afternoon, University Hospitals infectious disease expert Dr. Amy Edwards will participate in a question and answer session to address the numbers.
The other 94% had at least one other health issue to go along with the coronavirus that lead to their death.
“For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death,” the report said.
