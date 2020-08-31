Q&A with University Hospitals expert about CDC’s latest COVID-19 death numbers

CDC stats show 94% of COVID-19 deaths had at least one other health issue.

Q&A with University Hospitals expert about CDC’s latest COVID-19 death numbers
The CDC weekly report on COVID-19 deaths said only 6% of victims, died of only the coronavirus. The other 94% had some other underlying health issue.
By Dan DeRoos | August 31, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 1:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its weekly COVID-19 mortality numbers along with a statement showing the vast majority of Americans who died from the disease, had other medical problems.

According to the report, only 6% of U.S. deaths have been from COVID-19 alone.

Monday afternoon, University Hospitals infectious disease expert Dr. Amy Edwards will participate in a question and answer session to address the numbers.

19 News live streaming events

The other 94% had at least one other health issue to go along with the coronavirus that lead to their death.

“For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death,” the report said.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.