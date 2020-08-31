Questions over whether a company is responsible for protecting its home healthcare workers after local respiratory therapist is attacked, beaten by a patient

In an email, a spokesperson said, ”Though we are unable to comment on specific health issues related to our employees and patients, the safety of our people and our patients is critically important to Medical Service Company. While it is not customary in healthcare to perform background screenings prior to providing care, we have several safeguards in place to avoid these types of situations from occurring. We rely heavily on the health records received from the prescriber for cautionary information, before providing care. Additionally, we have a safety task force to help our people identify higher risk environments as well as necessary safeguard they can take. To further protect our people and our patients, over 90% of the care and contact we have is now provided through a virtual or distanced model, which we expect will carry forward.”