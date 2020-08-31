$2,500 reward offered for information linked to murder of 30-year-old man in East Cleveland

East Cleveland intersection (Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson | August 31, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 9:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are hoping the public can provide information related to a murder investigation in East Cleveland.

According to East Cleveland police, officers responded to a shooting on Saturday night near Strathmore Avenue and Allegheny Avenue.

Investigators found 30-year-old Delorean Johnson, of Cleveland, at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Paramedics rushed Johnson to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Information can be reported anonymously to East Cleveland detectives at 216-681-2162.

