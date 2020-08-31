Several vehicles stolen from Westlake residents, police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are investigating at least three vehicle thefts from the weekend.
Westlake police said the thefts happened on Meadow Lane, Framingham Drive and Clague Road.
Police said a GMC Yukon was taken from a home in the 24000 block of Meadow Lane late Saturday evening.
The thieves also used a credit card left in the Yukon, police said.
A second vehicle was stolen in the 24000 block of Framingham Drive late Saturday.
That owner has an app which locates her vehicle and it pinged near the 3000 block of Carnegie, said officers.
Westlake police said Cleveland police checked out the area, but could not find the vehicle.
The third theft happened in the 1200 block of Clague Road.
A resident told police his Ford F-150 stolen was stolen from his driveway.
After police entered the stolen vehicle into the system, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper spotted the vehicle around 10:30 Sunday morning and gave chase.
Officers said troopers ended the chase in the area of Clark Avenue and East 66th Street, due to speed.
A short time later, the resident received a second ping and troopers found the vehicle at W. 70th and Camden Avenue in Cleveland.
Police said nobody was inside the vehicle and the keys were located on the porch of a home in the 7100 block of Camden Avenue.
At this time, there are no arrests.
