Surface and air testing kits can help you find COVID-19 in your home or workplace

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the invisible enemy in our daily lives, lurking on surfaces and in the air we breathe.
That’s why Mike Neyman from Sensfy wants you to use these air and surface kits to find COVID-19.
The Solon company wants schools to use them to protect athletes from getting sick.
Neyman claims districts could save time and help worried parents by using just one sample rather than having to test each player individually.
“It is very important in scenarios like locker rooms, gyms, where it’s very difficult to maintain social distance and wear a mask,” Neyman said.
The idea to provide these kits is fueled by the same challenges faced by you and me.
Protection and pro-activeness.
“We made a spinoff of an existing environmental company that’s been around for more than 20 years so we can specifically focus on providing these testing kits for businesses for school,” he added.
Results are available as soon as the next day so businesses, schools, or you at home can act quickly should the test come back positive.
“You simply put the filter on to the air sampler press start and leave it alone for several hours than take the filter off return it to our laboratory for analysis,” he added.
The goal he says is to act fast, protecting families across Northeast Ohio.
