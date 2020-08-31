Tools and apps to keep kids motivated and on track during virtual learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Multiple kids and parents with simultaneous zooms can make it tough to keep everyone on schedule.
We tapped into our Back to School NEO Facebook group to see what is working for them.
“I have a white board and alarm clock in her “classroom.” We have a whiteboard calendar next to that where we have written in her daily schedule and then have an alarm set that day for every class start time,” said Nicole Rodgers.
“I print out the schedule and use Alexa alarms for “5 minute” meeting reminders,” said Karen Pastore.
Other parents have crafted learning bins for her three kids, and printed out color coded schedules on the outside, or are using old fashioned post it notes for her first grader’s set up.
“There are lots of apps out there that work as timed to do lists. Sloth is my favorite but I’ve also used Emphasis as well,” one Facebook group member wrote.
All that is helping keep kids on track and on schedule, but what will keep them motivated? The creator of the Busy Kid app says it’s money.
“I think that’s the secret weapon when it comes to how to get your kids really on the ball with stuff. You get some money to them, and once you get them to do things that you want them to do and frankly are in their best interest to do, then you get money in their pockets and they can go and have fun, and do stuff and buy stuff that they want to,” said Gregg Murset.
You can establish chores, assignments, even physical activity on the app and assign a real value to each task to create a sort of “economic ecosystem.”
Beachwood dad, Matt Fieldman is using it for chores for his three children.
“It’s been very motivating. They know exactly what jobs they need to do to earn their allowance. And they know that the money will be there,” Fieldman said.
They are learning about saving, spending and sharing money, he said.
“It’s been fun to get creative with it and what to add in to it. We do add exercise as part of their daily routine,” Fieldman said.
What’s working for you? Join our Back to School NEO Facebook page and help share ideas and resources.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.