Tower City Cinemas to close permanently

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tower City Cinemas will be closing permanently, it was announced Monday by Cleveland Cinemas.
Tower City Cinemas has been operated by Cleveland Cinemas since 1998.
“While Tower City Cinemas has been closed since March due to the on-going health crisis, with the lease expiring, a decision was made to not reopen the theater,” says Jon Forman, president of Cleveland Cinemas said in a released statement. “Our management team and staff have done an incredible job during the 20+ years we’ve operated this theater. We remain committed to movie-goers in Cleveland and we look forward to serving our Tower City patrons at our other cinemas.”
Cleveland Cinemas currently operates the Cedar Lee Theatre (2163 Lee Road, Cleveland Hts. and Chagrin Cinemas (8200 E. Washington Street, Chagrin Falls.) both of which have reopened. Cleveland Cinemas’ other two locations, the Apollo Theatre (19 E. College Street, Oberlin) and the Capitol Theatre (1390 W. 65th Street, Cleveland) will remain temporarily closed at this time.
Reopening dates for these locations will be coming soon.
For tickets, showtimes, updates and information on Cleveland Cinemas visit here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.