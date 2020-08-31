Tower City Cinemas to close permanently

“While Tower City Cinemas has been closed since March due to the on-going health crisis, with the lease expiring, a decision was made to not reopen the theater,” says Jon Forman, president of Cleveland Cinemas said in a released statement. “Our management team and staff have done an incredible job during the 20+ years we’ve operated this theater. We remain committed to movie-goers in Cleveland and we look forward to serving our Tower City patrons at our other cinemas.”