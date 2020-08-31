Tribe pen struggles in 2-1 loss to Royals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber did his job but the Indians bullpen let him down.
The Kansas City Royals rallied for 2 runs against the Tribe pen in the 8th inning Monday night, nipping Cleveland 2-1 in Kansas City.
Bieber battled through 6 shutout innings, walking a season-high 4 batters.
Bieber had only walked 9 this season coming into the game.
The Indians ace allowed just one hit and struck out 9.
James Karinchak walked 2 batters in the 8th, then gave up the tying run on an RBI single by Maikel Franco.
Adam Cimber then allowed an RBI single to Bubba Starling.
Cleveland’s only run came on a Franmil Reyes RBI double in the 7th, which scored Carlos Santana from first.
Greg Holland pitched the 9th for KC, notching his second save.
Josh Naylor, newly acquired from San Diego, made the final out on a grounder to second base.
