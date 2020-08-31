Twinsburg policeman acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash on I-480

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Yamil Encarnacion, a Twinsburg policeman, earned praise from his superiors after he crawled into an overturned car to rescue a small child that was pinned inside and strapped to a child safety seat.
The driver was on I-480 west, near SR 91, when she lost control during a lane change and rolled her car into the eastbound lanes.
Encarnacion saw the child’s legs were losing color, so he crawled into the wreckage, cut the child safety seat free and extracted the child, seat and all, from the car.
Fortunately, both the driver and child suffered only minor injuries.
“This is why I am honored to work with the best police officers and staff in the world,” said Twinsburg Police Chief Christopher Noga.
Watch the bodycam video of the rescue here, on the Twinsburg Police Department Facebook page.
