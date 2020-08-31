22-year-old dies after being struck by train in Lakewood, police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of 22-year-old Rukia Isis was found on traintracks near 1313 Cove Avenue Sunday evening, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
A Lakewood Police sergeant told 19 News yesterday a female died after being struck by a train at the tracks.
Police said the female was struck by a westbound train.
The railroad tracks are now back up and running.
The incident happened Sunday around 5 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
