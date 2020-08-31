22-year-old dies after being struck by train in Lakewood, police say

22-year-old dies after being struck by train in Lakewood, police say
22-year-old found dead after being struck by train (Source: WOIO)
By Simon Hannig and Steph Krane | August 31, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 6:20 AM

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of 22-year-old Rukia Isis was found on traintracks near 1313 Cove Avenue Sunday evening, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

A Lakewood Police sergeant told 19 News yesterday a female died after being struck by a train at the tracks.

Police said the female was struck by a westbound train.

The railroad tracks are now back up and running.

The incident happened Sunday around 5 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.