August 2020 was hot and dry, but not unusually so

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We round out the month of August 2020, and Meteorological Summer, in need of rain, especially south of the Cleveland metro area.
In fact, all three months of this Meteorological Summer were drier-than-average in many Northeast Ohio cities.
Here is August’s final drought monitor.
All of the yellow areas on the map above are considered to be “Abnormally Dry.”
All of the beige counties are in a “Moderate Drought.”
We could definitely use some rain south of Akron, in Canton, in Wooster, and across Sandusky and Seneca counties.
In August, we accumulated 5.64 inches of rainfall in Cleveland.
During a “normal” August, we average 3.51 inches.
Why were we so far above average in Cleveland?
On Friday, Aug. 28, widespread, long lasting thunderstorms dropped 3.01 inches of rainfall at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Without Friday’s thunderstorms, we would have only accumulated 2.63 inches of rainfall in August in Cleveland.
August brought 3.94 inches of rainfall in Akron, giving us a small surplus for the month of 0.38 inches.
Without Friday’s thunderstorms, which brought 1.89 inches of rainfall to Akron, Akron would have only accumulated 2.05 inches of rainfall in August.
One day can really make a difference.
In terms of temperatures during the month of August, the average temperature in Cleveland was 71.7 degrees, which is pretty typical.
The average temperature in Akron was 73.3 degrees, which is about 2.8 degrees above average.
Akron recorded seven 90 degree or higher days in August.
Cleveland recorded three 90 degree or higher days in August.
That brings our total of days at 90 degrees or higher for the year so far to 16 in Cleveland and 26 in Akron.
We average about eight to 10 days that warm during a “typical” year.
I’d say weather aside, and all things considered, this year has been anything but typical.
As we look toward a new month, September, we begin to experience fewer hours of daylight and cooler days and nights.
A typical high for the first day of September in Cleveland is 79 degrees.
A typical high for the last day of September, the 30th, is just 68 degrees.
