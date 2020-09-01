Carvana bringing 400 jobs to Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Online car retailer Carvana plans to build a facility in Lorain County.
State Representatives Gayle Manning and Joe Miller announced the plan, which will bring around 400 jobs to the area.
The new 200,000-square-foot facility will invest $23 million and put about $13.2 million in payroll into Northeast Ohio.
Carvana will build its inspection, reconditioning and distribution facility on a former apple orchard.
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana offers an online-based car buying experience.
Users can have their car delivered to their door or pick up their vehicle at one of what the company calls their “car vending machines.”
