Cleveland buildings going red Tuesday night to support live events industry

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Local entertainment venues and buildings are going red tonight to show support for the live events industry that has suffered months of canceled events and lost jobs.
The Terminal Tower, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are among the dozens of buildings in Cleveland set to be bathed in a red glow Tuesday night.
This is part of Red Alert RESTART, a nationwide event to raise awareness of the impact coronavirus-induced cancellations have had on those who work in live events.
Event organizer #WeMakeEvents is also encouraging people to reach out to their representatives to support the RESTART Act.
The RESTART Act was introduced in the Senate this May to support small businesses.
Event organizers are also urging people to ask lawmakers to extend pandemic unemployment benefits.
According to #WeMakeEvents, the group organizing Tuesday’s events, the live events industry employs more than 12 million people.
77% of those who work in live events have lost all of their income due to the pandemic.
#WeMakeEvents estimates that 95% of live events have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine allowed entertainment venues in the state to reopen at 15% capacity.
However, some theaters told 19 News that opening at such a reduced capacity was impossible.
