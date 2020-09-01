Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad to resume train rides in October

Four Zephyr railcars arrived at the Independence Cuyahoga Valley Railroad Station Thursday, September 20, including two Vista Dome cars that were part of the California Zephyr trainset. Pulled by the Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive, the four cars were purchased by the CVSR for part of their fleet. (Source: Michael K. Dakota)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train will be reopening to the public on October 1.

Resuming operation means that added public health safeguards will be put into place, according to CVSR President and CEO Joe Mazur.

“We’ve been working in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic to make sure we are resuming train rides in a way that protects the safety and health of our passengers, volunteers, and staff,” Mazur said.

Seating capacity on all train cars will be no more than 50% with staggered arrangements in place.

Guests 2 years and older will also be required to wear a face mask for the entirety of the train, unless a snack or beverage is being consumed.

The Fall Flyer train rides will operate four days a week, from Thursday through Sunday, twice a day.

The popular Polar Express train rides are also scheduled to return for the 27th consecutive year. Opening day for the holiday tradition will be November 6 and will run through December 20.

[ More information on tickets, schedules, and safety precautions ]

The refreshment car and souvenirs will not be available this year.

