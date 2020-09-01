Facing federal charges, Rep. Larry Householder shows up for work at the Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Rep. Larry Householder, the former Ohio Speaker of the House, showed up at the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, took his spot among the general assembly and worked his way through a busy day of legislating.
Householder faces federal charges for his alleged involvement in a scheme that claims he used exorbitant political donations to enrich himself, and that he placed his political allies in position to help pass House Bill 6.
House Bill 6, which passed, is a $150 million annual bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants at the taxpayer’s expense.
“I am innocent, I am going to plead not guilty and we’re going to defend ourselves vigorously,” Householder said, at the Statehouse, in his first public comments since the charges were filed.
But Householder refused to speak about any of the specifics of the case, even as his mere presence sent shock waves through the Statehouse.
Householder may claim his innocence, but his colleagues quickly removed him from his role as speaker, in a move that he simply downplayed.
“Those things happen, that’s part of politics, when you get in the arena sometimes those things occur but we’re moving forward,” he said.
Playing politics appears to be where Householder lays the blame for the charges pending against him, telling reporters it was not much different from what President Trump deals with.
He was asked if he was embarrassed.
“I wouldn’t say embarrassing by any stretch of the imagination,” Householder said. “I feel good about what I’ve done to protect the people of the state of Ohio.”
Householder has long maintained that House Bill 6 was protecting the people of Ohio from losing another critical energy supplier, but ultimately it will be a judge and jury who makes that decision.
