2 fawns rescued out of a pool by Parma Police (video)

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - This past Sunday, Parma Police successfully rescued two fawns out of an in-ground pool after a homeowner called them about the deer being in the pool.
Police said the homeowner reported that the deer was in her pool for over an hour while she unsuccessfully tried to get them out before calling the police.
You can watch the video below.
The officers were able to successfully catch and release both deer. The deer were tired, but happy, as in the video, you can hear them let out a “cheer” of appreciation after being rescued.
