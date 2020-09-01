Fawns who fell in Parma pool let out a ’deer cheer’ after being rescued by police

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - If you live in the Northeast Ohio suburbs, you’re probably used to seeing deer in your backyard.
However, a Parma homeowner was surprised when two fawns ended up falling in her in-ground pool on Sunday.
Parma Police said she called officers for help after her hour-long rescue effort to get them out was unsuccessful.
When officers arrived, they were able to successfully catch and release both fawns.
Thanks to body cameras, their rescue was caught on tape:
Police said the fawns were tired but happy, as you can hear them let out a “deer cheer” of appreciation after being rescued.
