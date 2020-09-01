Geauga County commissioner calls for Chardon Schools superintendent to resign over ’thin blue line’ flag controversy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County Commissioner Ralph Spidalieri did not hold back in a letter regarding the Chardon Local Schools superintendent’s motion to ban the “thin blue line” flag from academic functions after student-athletes carried the pro-police symbol onto the football field.
“Your letter sickens me and so many others that have reached out to me and expressed the same disgust with your inability to stand up and recognize their patriotism,” Spidalieri wrote while calling for Superintendent Michael Hanlon Jr. to stop down from his position.
The controversy stems from a Friday night football game where Chardon High School players carried the “thin blue line” American flag onto the field when they faced Eastlake North High School.
Hanlon admitted in a prepared statement that the Chardon community “developed a special relationship” with law enforcement after first responders were called to the February 2012 high school shooting that left three dead and three others injured, but said the flag of pro-police sentiment is not acceptable at athletic contests because it can be “interpreted as a racially-motivated action.”
