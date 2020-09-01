Governor believes increase in Ohio COVID-19 cases could be linked to return of schools, colleges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-hour increase in reported coronavirus cases is the highest it has been in over a month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Tuesday.
The governor said he thinks the jump is connected to the return of schools and colleges as a portion of students have returned to class for the first time of the 2020-21 academic year.
Gov. DeWine issued an order last week that requires schools to relay information about any positive COVID-19 cases in a student or faculty member to the community and local health departments.
An additional 1,453 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the state’s total to 124,610 infections.
