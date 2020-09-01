Kent State reports 12 new coronavirus cases, announces new restrictions on events

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University reported 12 new cases of coronavirus in the past week.
There have now been 24 cases for the Kent campus since it reopened in July.
No other Kent State campuses have reported cases.
The university also announced yesterday that all events held in-person at the Kent campus must have less tahn ten people.
Events with ten or more people must be held virtually.
This does not affect classes, which will continue to be held in-person if that is already their mode of delivery.
