27 new deaths, an additional 1,453 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 4,165 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 124,610 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
These numbers will be updated LIVE at 2 p.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will speak on Tuesday afternoon and provide the latest COVID-19 information during a regularly-scheduled briefing.
An additional 6,562 cases and 286 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 13,479 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,975 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
