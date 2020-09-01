15 new deaths and 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Tuesday there are 15 new deaths in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 146 dead citywide.
Health officials said the new fatalities include males and females whose ages range from their 30s to their 90s. In part, the new fatalities reported today are due to the Ohio Department of Public Health’s verification that the cause of death on the individuals’ death certificates was COVID-19.
There are 18 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,021 confirmed cases citywide. Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from 3 years old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, three cases were transferred as it was determined that the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Tuesday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
